MMMA gala dinner

By John Corser

The Metalforming Machinery Makers Association has its annual gala dinner in Brierley Hill on October 20.

It is being held in the Copthorne Hotel, off Level Street from 6.30pm.

Guest speaker is Pete Waterman and the event is being sponsored by Compass Business Finance.

Tickets are £62.50 or £60 per person for a Table of 10 at the black tie event.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

