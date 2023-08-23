Employment law changes in focus at seminar

The employment specialists of Higgs will stage its showpiece event at its offices in Brierley Hill on Wednesday, September 20 between 5pm and 7.30pm.

Amongst the major topics to be addressed will be workplace engagement, dealing with effective strategies to make a business an employer of choice and how to deal with – and resolve – staff conflicts which may arise.

Tim Jones, head of employment law at Higgs, said: “We are seeing major changes in the workplace so this seminar will be vital for business leaders and HR professionals to get an insight into best practice in dealing with some of the big issues facing employers and also what is coming up in 2024.

“Workplace engagement, staff retention, and conflict resolution play a significant role in creating a thriving work environment, maximising employee satisfaction and achieving organisational success.

“We will delve into the importance of these factors and explore effective strategies with real-life examples and industry-specific statistics from the UK.”

Mr Jones said there had been a significant increase in the number of workplace disputes businesses of all sizes are facing, including high-profile cases at major organisations such as McDonald’s, the House of Commons and the CBI.

“If these issues are not addressed quickly and effectively, they can become a real problem for an employer and lead to major reputational damage and potential claims,” added Tim.

“During the seminar, we will discuss different routes to dealing with problems of this kind within the parameters of employment law, including mediation.”

The seminar will also cover the latest tribunal decisions and how case law will dictate day-to-day practices, as well as a glance forward to employment law changes in 2024 including post-Brexit reform and family friendly rights, including maternity and parental leave, rights for flexible working and time off for dependants.