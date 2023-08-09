Notification Settings

Environment event for businesses

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Birmingham Health, Safety and Environment Association is inviting businesses of all sizes to attend its next free event.

The theme on Monday, September11 at Walsall Football Club is the environment and sustainability.

There will be a legal update provided by Samantha Riggs, Barrister from 25 Bedford Row. She will provide a summary of new legislation and how it is being applied.

Kate Wooldridge, director for geomatics at EPS will speak on the benefits of using drones for survey, thermal and asset inspection applications

Refreshments and a complimentary buffet lunch will be provided to all those who register in advance, with the main event happening between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

To find out more and reserve a place visit bhsea.org.uk/events

