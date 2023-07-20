Notification Settings

Birmingham Tech Week Returning

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The UK’s largest regional technology festival Birmingham Tech Week is returning in the autumn,

Taking place from October 16 to 20 there will be more than 25 sessions and 150 speakers.

Around 7,500 attendees are set to congregate in venues across the West Midlands, including HSBC's headquarters, The Bond Digbeth, The Exchange and the International Convention Centre.

Highlights include a leadership summit, digital skills symposium, Global West Midlands event and a black-tie dinner and awards.

Tech West Mids (formerly Birmingham Tech), the not-for-profit organisation behind the festival, will work closely with founding patrons HSBC UK, Gowling WLG, and the University of Warwick, to showcase the region’s tech capabilities.

The West Midlands has nearly 6,000 tech companies employing a workforce of more than 38,000 people

HSBC UK chief executive Ian Stuart said: “Businesses in Birmingham have a critical role to play in propelling innovation and digital solutions to meet customers’ rapidly evolving needs. As the leading bank for companies in the innovation economy HSBC UK is delighted to be supporting Birmingham Tech Week.

"With our financial strength, international network and digital capabilities we’re ideally placed to open up opportunities for tech companies not only in Birmingham, but also across the rest of the UK and all around the world.”

Since the first Birmingham Tech Week in 2019, the festival has grown 20 per cent year-on-year.

