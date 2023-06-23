UKCW Birmingham returning in the autumn

Registration is live for the UK’s largest event for the built environment.

UKCW Birmingham will run from October 3 to 5 alongside two co-located shows Grand Designs Live and Timber Expo, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023.

Nathan Garnett, UKCW show director, said: “Construction is often criticised for being too disparate, lacking collaboration, not addressing its skills crisis, reverts to protecting the bottom line, is scared of innovation and too often ignores safety and environment.

“UKCW, as the UKs largest event bringing all parts of the industry together, is the place to learn from those shaping this rapidly changing industry. We’ll tackle key issues head on – including mental health, fire safety and the skills gap."

The three-day construction show is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.