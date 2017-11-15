Invite to Disability Confident event

It is being run with the Department for Work and Pensions and Walsall Council in The Foyer, Walsall Council House, Lichfield Street, from 12 noon to 1pm.

Through the Disability Confident scheme, the Government is working with employers to challenge attitudes, increase understanding of disability and ensure disabled people have the opportunities to fulfil their potential.

The event will give businesses in Walsall the opportunity to learn more about the benefits of being a Disability Confident employer and showcase the major contribution disabled people can make to the success of local businesses.

Valerie Vaz said: “I am delighted to be hosting this event and hope this inspires other employers in Walsall to see the benefits of a diverse workforce and disabled talent. The Disability Confident event will also be an opportunity to hear about the support available in Walsall for disabled people to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations.”

Any employers interested in attending or working with DWP on Disability Confident should contact blackcountry.partnershipteam@dwp.gsi.gov.uk or call 07966 566161.