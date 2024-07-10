'Very sad, greed wins again': Locals react as Marston's sells brewery shares to Carlsberg

It's long, illustrious history started as maltsters Banks and Company, which began brewing in 1874 at Newbridge.

The Park Brewery in Brewery Road, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton opened the following year.

More than a century later Banks and Co. became a Marston's in 2007, when Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries bought Marston, Thompson & Evershed in Burton upon Trent and added the famous Marston's Pedigree to its range of ales.

Marston's £206 million deal in a brewing joint venture with Carlsberg was unveiled on Monday. The historic company has said it is now focusing entirely on running pubs.

The Black Country reacts to Marston's brewing sale

Express & Star readers have reacted to the news with many sharing their fond memories of the brewery, which stood proudly on the outskirts of Wolverhampton city centre for well over a century. Others have expressed opinions stating they believe it should have remained as it was, while speaking out about a decline in the industry over the years.

John Hiley said the Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries should never have merged with Marston's in the first place.