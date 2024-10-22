Stafford community invited to name town's newest care home

Care UK is building a new care home on Cannock Road and is calling on local history enthusiasts and Stafford residents for a name that will reflect the uniqueness of the area.

The community is being encouraged to share their suggestions based on the area’s history, landmarks or famous people. Should their entry make the cut, the winner of the home naming competition will receive £250 – and the satisfaction of naming a new building in their area.

Marcus Sorrell, Lead Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “We’re incredibly passionate here at Care UK about immersing ourselves in the local community as much as we can, naming all of our homes after things, people and places which hold significance to the local area.

“Stafford isn’t short of cultural and historical inspiration and we’re confident the residents of the area will have some excellent ideas up their sleeves. Whether you think the home should be named after a famous Stafford resident or a local area of beauty, please send us your suggestions.”

To share your suggestion, please visit careuk.com/care-homes/stafford/stafford-home-naming-competition before 11.59pm on Saturday, 30 November 2024.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

By Lucy Roberts - Contributor