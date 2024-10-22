More than 6,000 sq ft of Black Country industrial space available at property auction

Bond Wolfe’s next property auction will include unit 2/3 and F on Pikehelve Street in West Bromwich, which could be converted back into a single unit.

It will have a guide price of £250,000+ in the livestreamed event on Thursday, October 24.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said the freehold property is a detached industrial building that has been divided internally to create the two units.

Mr Tudor said: “The left-hand side is occupied by Cicada Sports and extends to approximately 3,516 sq ft, with a warehouse area adapted for retail use on the ground floor, and a first floor warehouse plus further mezzanine storage.

“The right-hand side extends to approximately 2,551 sq ft and benefits from roller shutter access with a ground floor workshop, first floor workshop and offices.

“The property, which has a surfaced forecourt with parking for seven cars at the front, lies to the eastern side of Pikehelve Street, which runs off Bagnall Street within a well-established industrial location.”

Unit 2/3 was let on a three-year lease to Cicada Sports Limited with effect from September 2012 at a rent of £9,300 per annum, and the tenant is currently holding over. Unit F will be available with vacant possession upon completion.

The industrial units will be among 184 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.