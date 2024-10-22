Staffordshire housebuilder unveils offers for a festive move

With several steps of the property ladder still to tackle, keen buyers can rest assured that David Wilson Homes is on hand to help its customers enjoy Christmas settled in their new home.

There are a variety of schemes and offers available to bring house hunters closer to a cosy winter wonderland.

At developments including The Fallows, Anson Gardens, The Catkins, Olive Park and The Lapwings these schemes include Part Exchange Xtra, Deposit Boost and Deposit Unlock.

David Wilson Homes is offering 105 per cent Part Exchange on selected homes, which gives customers a guaranteed buyer at 105 per cent of market value. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

It also means that customers can save money on estate agents fees and there is no rush to move out of their old home, making the transition as hassle-free as possible.

With all these schemes available to use, would-be buyers are encouraged to make their Christmas wish a reality.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Anyone looking to find themselves a new home to spend the holidays is encouraged to make a swift visit to one of our nearby developments to find out more about a move ahead of the festive season.

“Our energy saving features in the properties we build are sure to provide a comfortable, cosy Christmas and we look forward to helping keen house hunters.”

With these energy efficient features, customers could save up to 63 per cent of their energy bills each year, that’s up to £2,200.

The Fallows is located on Wassell Street in Hednesford. With only three homes remaining, this development is located on the edge of the idyllic Cannock Chase Country Park and only a short drive from Cannock’s essential amenities.

Anson Gardens is located on Hay End Lane in Fradley and has two properties remaining before it is completely sold out. Residents can stroll along the canal to Fradley Junction and will find plenty of commuting opportunities with easy access to the A38 and Lichfield’s two train stations.

Olive Park, located on Dowling Road in Uttoxeter, has a collection of two and four bedroom houses remaining only a 15 minute walk from the centre of town. Conveniently located near the A50 and M6 for access to Stoke, Birmingham and Derby.

The Catkins and The Lapwings are both located in Stafford. With the nearby A34 and M6 providing easy links to Stoke, Cannock and Birmingham, the town has much to offer home buyers with buzzing high streets, markets and restaurants.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Staffordshire.

By Henry Lewis - Contributor