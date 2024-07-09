Beer giant fails to commit to future of Wolverhampton brewery after Marston's sale announced

The future of the 149-year-old Chapel Ash brewery, where Banks's beers are brewed, and neighbouring Marston's House in Wolverhampton will be determined once the £206 million deal to buy Marston's stake in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company (CMBC) is completed.

The Campaign for Real Ale says it is fearful about the future of UK beers, brands and breweries following the announcement that Marston’s is selling all its remaining ‘non-core’ brewing assets to a subsidiary of Carlsberg, to focus on running pubs.

Carlsberg is also buying the Britvic business and is planning to combine the soft drinks operation with that of CMBC.

CMBC said that a detailed review of the business would then be carried out.