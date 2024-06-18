Staffordshire disability network expands with acquisition by Scope

This transfer of ownership, which was supported by Talbots Law, enables the Codsall-based charity to continue scaling up its efforts and gives it access to a wealth of expertise, resources and strategic vision to further enhance its impact and drive the business forward.

Legal assistance for this deal was entrusted to Mike Linford, director and head of corporate an commercial, and Andrew Martin, associate and solicitor at Talbots Law, which has 11 offices across the Midlands and a team of more than 480 staff.

The team at PurpleSpace were also assisted by Jerroms Corporate Finance.

Kate Nash, founder of PurpleSpace, said: “I always anticipated that as PurpleSpace grew, it would require more investment and a smooth and thoughtful shift from my position as the founding CEO to that of a long-term Ambassador.

“This transition phase is crucial for maintaining consistency, attracting more corporate members, and generating fresh ideas to further advance and expand on our remarkable accomplishments so far. Having begun my own journey at Scope, it feels secure and right to have come full circle to entrust the potential of PurpleSpace into their capable hands. I look forward to remaining closely involved and supporting continued success.”

She added: “Talbots Law provided us with excellent legal advice. At every stage they went the extra mile with their care, their commitment and sensitive dealings. Mike and Andrew were the true dream team. Additionally, David Fletcher from Jerroms Corporate Finance guided us through the process step-by-step, ensuring we had a clear understanding to make well-informed decisions.”

Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of Scope, said: “Scope has been proud to be a part of PurpleSpace’s growth as a founding partner of the #PositivelyPurple movement since 2019.

“As an organisation, we know that disabled people will lead the change we know is necessary.

”

Talbots Law was founded in Stourbridge in 1991.T

Mr Linford concluded: “This deal represents an exciting next chapter for PurpleSpace, giving Kate and the organisation the resources and platform required to create a vital and positive impact on a growing scale.

“It has been our privilege to undertake the legal work for this deal and we look forward to seeing a remarkable business go from strength to strength with this new investment and resource.”