Pub famous for its remarkable Christmas lights display is among those sold by Marston's

They include five in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

One is The Summerhouse at Gospel End, near Sedgley, which has become famous over the years for its huge Christmas lights displays.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's previously sold seven of its pubs to Ipswich-based Red Oak including four in January.

The others that have just been sold include The Feathers Inn, Lichfield; The Red Lion, Little Haywood, near Stafford; The Round Oak, Wombourne and Wheatsheaf in High Street, Shrewsbury.

Marston's property director Andy Kershaw said: "We are pleased to complete this sale to Red Oak in line with our stated strategic objectives while matching a good partner for the long-term futures of these pubs and their operators.

Red Oak, founded in 2011, now operates 246 pubs.

Chief executive and co-founder Mark Grunnell said they were delighted to have completed the purchase of the high-quality pubs and had built a strong relationship with Marston's.

"I would like to extend a special welcome to those tenant partners transferring over to the Red Oak Taverns family. Initial welcome meetings have already been held and we look forward to developing investment plans together in the coming weeks."