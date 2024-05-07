Tesla's new Wolverhampton centre opens

The ribbon was cut by the city's Mayor Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre and Mayoress Lynn Plant on Saturday, May 4.

It offers servicing and sales of new and certified pre-owned Tesla cars.

The site will also be Tesla’s first dedicated site to do provide comprehensive body repair services outside London.

People attending were ABLE to learn about Tesla’s full vehicle and energy line-up and book test drives for the Upgraded Model 3 and the best-selling electric vehicle of 2023 – the Model Y.

There were also tours of the service workshop and games for children.

The Mayor said: "We're enthusiastic about Tesla's role in advancing the UK's shift towards sustainable energy. With our ongoing local efforts, I'm confident in the positive influence electric vehicles will have on our city."

City of Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “We are delighted to see a global brand like Tesla open a new facility of this type in Wolverhampton, demonstrating what a strong investment proposition we are as a city. It aligns to our Green Innovation Corridor plans, building on the city’s sustainability credentials and growth in new technologies.”

Tesla's area sales and delivery manager for the Midlands, Tara Joyce added: “We are excited to expand our investment in the UK by providing more education and access to those who live and work here in Wolverhampton. Everything we do at Tesla is in support of our mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla will also be installing 12 new superchargers which will be open to all electric vehicles later this year, regardless of manufacturer, and can charge up to 250 kiloWatt hours.