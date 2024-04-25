Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lichfield District Council has given Russell Bailey, of The Fire Place, the green light to redevelop the land, meaning the showroom will be relocating in the near future. In the meantime it is business as usual at the Stafford Road premises in Lichfield.

Owner of The Fire Place Russell Bailey says the business is still in operation at the sire for the time being

Under the proposals the shop will be demolished and replaced with four semi-detached homes with parking spaces.

But Mr Bailey says: "Unfortunately we have been getting phone calls from customers who thought we were closing down when they read that the site is to be redeveloped.

"We are not closing down. We are going to relocate to new premises at some point. We are still trading so we want customers to come in as normal.

Owner of The Fire Place Russell Bailey

"We have had calls from people checking if we are shutting and if we are selling off our stock.

"We will be moving, but not yet and we will make an announcement in the near future. There is still a long way to go with the planning process. We have only been given outline planning permission which means we have to send the council more details about the design of the houses, which all have to be approved.

"This all happened due to our upgrading plans. This is an old building and we have decided to relocate to bigger and better premises. Hopefully this will happen next year."

The business which specialises in gas fires, fire surrounds, electric fires and wood burning stoves, was set up by Mr Bailey and his partner Sue Coleman in June 2007. The site was previously a MoT garage.