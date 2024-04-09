New partners head promotions at law firm

Christopher Bate, Sharaz Khan and Elisabeth Glover have become partners at FBC Manby Bowdler, while Rajpreet Sangha has been promoted to associate.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “As a firm, we are committed to supporting all of our staff to be the best they can be, and I’m delighted that we have been able to appoint not one, but three new partners as well as a new associate in Wolverhampton.

“Congratulations to Christopher, Sharaz, Elisabeth and Rajpreet – they have all made hugely important contributions to their teams and I look forward to seeing where their careers will go from here.”

Christopher specialises in Court of Protection and deputyship work, making decisions on behalf of individuals who lack the mental capacity to do so themselves as a result of illness or injury. He is dedicated to his clients' long term welfare, and always acts with their best interests in mind.

He was recognised as a key lawyer in the prestigious Legal 500 Directory 2024.

Sharaz, who was also recognised in the Legal 500 Directory, is FBC Manby Bowdler’s highways law specialist and manages the personal injury litigation team. He specialises in all types of personal injury cases on behalf of both claimants and defendants and has detailed knowledge of public liability claims.

Elisabeth joined the firm as a trainee in 2004 and now specialises in commercial contract disputes, commercial debts, sale of goods and professional negligence. She advises on motoring offences and as well as investigations or prosecution by regulatory bodies such as the Health and Safety Executive or local councils.

Elisabeth was recognised as a Rising Star in the Legal 500 Directory.

Rajpreet is based in the family team, advising clients about divorce, financial matters, issues with children and cohabitation disputes, as well as pre and post-nuptial agreements.