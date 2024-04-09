Copper specialist increases manufacturing capacity with further investment in state-of the-art machinery

The Wolverhampton business has taken delivery of an EHRT compact punching machine from Germany. This effectively doubles capacity and complements the single punch EHRT with 10 tool holders that was installed in 2021.

The new machine has three multi-head tools built in, minimising tool changeover times with the ability to produce volume with software capability to integrate manufacturing design management and production scheduling with the existing EHRT that already covers the full range of product in Metelec’s portfolio.

The EHRT is the first of three machine investments. At the end of next month, Metelec will receive a Cosen G320 bandsaw, which will replace an 11-year-old Cosen C320, providing greater efficiency and productivity.

Finally, in June Metelec looks forward to receiving an AMADA EG-4010 electric press brake machine from Japan that will increase the speed and range of products the manufacturer can offer.

The AMADA EG-4010 has smart manufacturing 4.0 technology and is extremely fast, reactive and dynamic, providing faster cycle times and more parts per hour. There are also energy-saving benefits of the machine being entirely electric rather than using hydraulics.

The Cosen G320 bandsaw, meanwhile, has carbide blades and is programmable for up to 100 jobs, improving accuracy and volume.

Steve Dove, operations director at Metelec, said: “We are investing in our business and our team. A thorough training process is underway to ensure that our people have a solid understanding of these new machines before they arrive.

"This includes four days of training at AMADA’s Kidderminster base for our technical operative and technical supervisor.

“We are delighted to reveal our continued commitment to investment and growth with the purchase of these three industry-leading machines.

“Each offer different capabilities and benefits but, ultimately, they will all help to improve our quality, proficiency, precision, speed and capacity.”

Mr Dove said there is huge potential for growth in copper, particularly around electric charging infrastructure and data management.

He added: “Investments such as these will help to ensure we lead the way in the production of switchgear components and kits of parts for years to come.

“Two of the big challenges the UK economy is facing at the moment are growth and productivity. Here at Metelec we are proud to be addressing both in our pursuit of manufacturing excellence.”

Metelec is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading specialist manufacturers of busbars and a distributor of copper bar, copper profiles and copper components. It is the UK logistics arm of Gindre Duchavany, the largest manufacturer of copper extruded bars in Europe.

The business recently re-located to a new modern office and distribution centre at Hilton Cross Business Park.