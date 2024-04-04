New office managing partner for Crowe

He takes over the role from Johnathan Dudley, Crowe’s national head of manufacturing.

He will lead a team of more than 300 including 19 partners in the firm’s Oldbury, Cheltenham and Bristol offices.

Mr Prince joined Crowe as a graduate in 2002 and was appointed a partner in 2014, after graduating from Bath University with a Master of Engineering focused on materials science and engineering. He was educated at Bewdley High School and Sixth Form and lives in Worcester.

He has worked with professional practices, owner-managed businesses and international groups for the last 22 years, helping business owners and leaders to grow their businesses and manage risk. He is also a former chairman of the Worcestershire Group of Chartered Accountants.

He said: “Johnathan is one of the best known business figures in the Midlands and South West and it is a huge privilege to have been chosen to step up into the office managing partner role after he has led us for over 30 years.

“I’m privileged to be working with a team of people who are interesting, insightful and good to spend time with. They have good ideas, care about doing the right thing and helping people – whether that is our clients, our communities or each other.

“We have some exciting things planned for the future, but it will also be ‘business-as-usual’ as the firm is already in a good place right now.”

Mr Dudley said: “Ross is a home-grown talent, having trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with the firm.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to lead an office of this firm for over 30 years. I have done this while holding down several other roles in the firm including time both on the supervisory board and the executive.

“These and other roles gave me clear experience of the necessity to get management succession right. Not only is this key to the success of our firm but it’s also important to the individuals involved too. With that in mind, some two years ago, I started to plan for my own succession as office managing partner of MSW and sought out the support of the executive in this regard.”

He added: “That said, I’m not quite ready to be put out to pasture yet. The appointment of Ross will free me up to further develop my work with the SME corporate sector and manufacturing businesses of all sizes on behalf of the firm as well as to develop connections for the benefit of the firm in the future.”

Nigel Bostock, chief executive of Crowe, said: “Johnathan Dudley has done an outstanding job as Office Managing Partner in the Midlands and South West for over 30 years and will continue to lead our SME corporate business practice as well as our sector-leading manufacturing group.

“Ross Prince is Crowe through and through, having joined us as a graduate and worked his way up to be appointed office managing partner.

"Crowe has an open door for talented individuals but it is gratifying to see how we develop our in-house talent and Ross is proof positive that the sky is the limit at Crowe.

“He has worked hard and earned the respect of both his clients and his colleagues and is the natural choice to continue the excellent work of Johnathan Dudley over three decades.”