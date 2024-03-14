Poundland advertises new categories on TV for first time with local stores undergoing major revamps

The TV slots which will start on March 15 will run until mid-April and will highlight the significant value Walsall-based Poundland is now able to bring shoppers having completely revamped and extended into whole new categories.

Irish comedian Alan Devally who fronts the ads will also be dropping into Poundland stores over the coming weeks to meet shoppers.

Over the past few years Poundland has brought a sizeable chilled and frozen food offer to hundreds of its stores and more recently completely revamped its clothing and homewares ranges with thousands of new and updated items.

The new ranges are also at the heart of‘Project Evo that is bringing major makeovers to stores across the UK and Ireland.

The transformation see stores get a top-to-bottom refresh.

The refresh will be the first significant investment in many of these stores for more than five years as both customer aisles and colleague areas get a major renovation.

Makeovers have already been completed at 24 stores, including Wolverhampton and contractors are now on site at another in 11 locations.

A makeover will be completed on Saturday, March 23 at the store in Cannock.

The West Bromwich store will be completed on Saturday, April 6.

Around 50 stores will have received makeovers by that date.

As part of the transformation, the stores will also get fresh new signage, flooring and lighting while back-office colleague areas will also be given a makeover to make them better places to work.

After the alterations, all the stores will have been reconfigured to offer more baby and kids clothing than ever before

Poundland’s commercial director Tim Bettley said:“There’s been a transformation underway at Poundland for quite some time – in fact a Poundland or Dealz in 2024 is simply light years away from the kind of store customers would have experienced a decade ago.

“With our significant investment in ranges, stores and service, it’s now the right time to invite customers who haven’t seen what we now offer, to come and take a look for themselves at the changes we’ve made.”

Earlier this year Poundland confirmed that it had begun a complete overhaul of its general merchandise ranges that would see it introduce 2,000 new lines across all its 850-plus stores in the UK and Ireland.

The new ranges, powered by parent company Pepco Group represent the single biggest change in its general merchandise offer in Poundland’s 30-plus years’ history. Recent additions to the range include an extensive ‘Peter Cook’ kitchen range of cookware and utensils.

In clothing, Poundland also added significantly more space to its all-new baby and kids’ clothing ranges.

It has also completed makeovers in 11 former Wilko stores in England and Wales.

Since opening its first store in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire in1990, Poundland, has built a network of more than 800 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and now has around 18,000 staff who serve up to seven million customers every week.