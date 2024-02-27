Oldbury office building sold for £415k

Sellers, which is part of the Harris Lamb commercial property consultancy group, sold 5B Swallowfield Courtyard in Oldbury, a 2,147 sq ft modern office building.

The office development is made up of five buildings on Wolverhampton Road. Unit 5B is a self-contained, two-storey building with dedicated parking and security-barrier access.

Matthew Pearcey, who oversaw the sale, said: “While the past year has presented various challenges with concerns over the economy and the cost of living crisis, the freehold industrial and office sectors within the Black Country have continued to thrive.

“This building, which has been partitioned to create number of private and open plan rooms, and benefits from eight parking spaces and security-barrier access, attracted interest from potential buyers due to its location, and was ultimately purchased as an owner-occupier investment.

“The property is positioned close to Birchley Island, which provides access to Junction 2 of the M5, thereby offering excellent links to the wider UK motorway network, as well as to Dudley, Birmingham and Wolverhampton."