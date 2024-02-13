AF Blakemore takes steps towards sustainable deliveries with new electric HGVs

The zero-emission vehicles, supplied by Hartshorne Group and Volvo Trucks, have a range of 185 miles, reducing the company’s carbon footprint and contributing to cleaner air in communities across the Midlands and Wales.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in the convenience retail sector,” said Caoire Blakemore, Willenhall-based AF Blakemore’s responsible business director.

“The addition of these electric HGVs demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.

“We believe this is just the beginning of our journey towards becoming a net zero carbon company by 2040 and we are excited to see the positive impact these vehicles will have on our operations and the environment.”

The two new Volvo FM Electric trucks are equipped with innovative battery technology and regenerative braking, offering a clean and efficient solution for long-distance deliveries. Additionally, the company said it is committed to further reducing its carbon footprint by partnering with Certas to utilize fridge trailers powered by HVO fuel.

HVO, a biofuel produced from renewable sources, offers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional diesel.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with AF. Blakemore in their journey towards a more sustainable future,” said James Cowen, managing director at Hartshorne Group.

“Our electric trucks, which have proven themselves to fit seamlessly into the operation during a rigorous trial, provide a powerful way to reduce environmental impacts without compromising on performance or reliability.

“This collaboration is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the UK, and we are confident it will inspire other businesses to follow suit.”

The initial two electric HGVs are just the first phase of AF Blakemore’s commitment to electric transportation. As part of the UK Government’s Electric Freightway Programme, two additional electric HGVs are set to be delivered in March to service their Bedford depot, further expanding the company’s zero-emission fleet.