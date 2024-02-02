Fears that noise, dust and bad smells could scupper plans to open scrap metal site in Walsall
A plan to open a scrap metal and car dismantling yard in Walsall could be scuppered over concerns about noise, dust and smells.
Plus
Published
Enviroarm Limited has put forward plans to convert a storage site on Fryers Road into a scrap metal processing and end of vehicle life centre.
But planning officers at Walsall Council are recommending the proposal is refused amid concerns about the impact it could have on neighbours including Bloxwich Academy.
The site is immediately surrounded by other industrial premises but a report to planning committee said houses were less than 200 metres away while the school was less than 400 metres from it.