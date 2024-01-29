Tile Giant reopens Telford store

Rival chain Tile Giant has now bought the site which trades seven days a week..

Tile Choice originally opened its store at Rampart Way, Overdale, near Telford Central railway station, in September 2019.

The opening in a former Blockbuster store created six jobs after the refurbishment of the premises, which cost more than £100,000.

There has been no news yet on the Tile Choice store at Brixton Way, Shrewsbury, which remains shut.

The acquisition of 10 Tile Choice stores has saved 50 jobs across the Tile Choice estate and warehouse at Bilston..

Tile Giant is a specialist retailer of tiles and tiling accessories, supplying both retail and trade customers through a network of UK stores and online.

Tile Choice went into administration earlier this month and had ceased trading on January 12.

On Friday Tile Giant, which has its headquarters in Leeds, bought nine of the stores, the warehouse at Millfields Road, Ettingshall and two websites – securing more than 40 jobs in the stores, warehouse and head office. Bilston-headquartered Tile Choice had 18 stores before it closed.

Those that have been previously bought include Bilston, Birmingham, Burton-upon-Trent, Cannock, Kidderminster, Walsall and Worcester.

They have all reopened and started trading to both retail and trade customers

Tile Giant will continue to operate the stores it has bought as Tile Choice for at least six months.

Tile Giant has 44 existing stores selling tiles and tiling accessories, including at Shrewsbury, Erdington and Stoke-on-Trent in the West Midlands.