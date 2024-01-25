Ladder for Staffordshire: Team up with Ladder Foundation
The Ladder for Staffordshire is urging more businesses in the county to team up with the Ladder Foundation.
The free signposting service can support companies with their employment and training needs.
It has established relationships with many colleges and training providers and is able to provide a link for businesses looking for help in finding apprentices.
The foundation can advertise any apprenticeship vacancies free of charge.
County firms can also become a member of the Ladder for Staffordshire and find out about the many benefits for choosing to recruit an apprentice or enrol a member of staff on an apprenticeship.
Apprenticeships are available to all age groups and businesses could be entitled to a £1,000 government incentive if they recruit or enrol an apprentice if they are aged 16 to 18-years-old.
Depending on the size of your company, if you recruit or enrol 16 to 18-year-old, course fees could be also waivered.
Businesses can offer an apprenticeship wage at £5.28 per hour and get to shape and mould new colleagues into the best person for the organisation.
The foundation also offers a free recruitment service.
To access this free service please contact Tracey Boulton on 07734 814912 or e-mail tracey.boulton@ladderforstaffordshire.co.uk