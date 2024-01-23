New project wins seal a record-breaking year for Inco Contracts

The principal contractor, which specialises in industrial and commercial refurbishment schemes, has seen turnover rise to £36 million in 2023 – a 46 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

Latest wins in the West Midlands, the North West and in the South East will see the company use the latest sustainable construction techniques to deliver a range of warehousing, office space and factory units for a growing list of nationwide clients.

Satellite offices in Warrington and Stevenage continue to attract new opportunities and the workforce has trebled since a management buy-out led by current managing director David Cotterill and operations director Sam Norton.

“The last 12 months have been our busiest yet and this is being fuelled by the near doubling in demand for warehouse space,” commented Sam Norton.

“60 per cent of industrial units are now used by retailers, who have been rapidly expanding their distribution networks. This requires new and additional space, all of which require fit out, modification and building fabric works that we specialise in.”

He continued: “Since the MBO in 2020, we have seen turnover rise from £13m to £36m and this has only been possibly through the strength of our supply chain and the people we employ – that’s what makes us different.”

Inco Contracts has built a strong reputation for delivering more than 2,100 industrial and commercial refurbishment schemes across the UK.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse and commercial office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

David Cotterill went on to add: “Our new satellite offices have played a significant part in our expansion, allowing us to recruit the very best talent across the West Midlands, Stevenage, and Warrington.

“One of Inco’s biggest assets are our people, from our directors and senior leadership team, through to our support staff and experienced teams out on site.

“Having the local bases has given us truly nationwide coverage and has definitely led to a rise in the number of contracts we are winning in these areas.”

Inco Contracts is also big on supporting the local communities it operates in and charities who require its expertise.

One recent example was when 50 of its kind-hearted staff and suppliers swapped their day jobs for a very ‘personal’ DIY SOS.

The company spent more than £40,000 in materials and 320 volunteer hours giving St Giles Hospice’s base in Lichfield a makeover.

Carpenters, electricians, office staff and sub-contractors joined forces over two-days to complete five different projects, ranging from the refurbishment of a roof terrace area and 13 patient patio space to sprucing up the children’s area and bringing a fountain back to life.

The challenge was completed in memory of Paul Finch, who worked as a site manager for Inco Contracts since 2010, before falling ill with cancer and being cared for by St Giles.