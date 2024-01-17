Sunbeam tenants to get latest Sky TVs

Paragon Living Space is transforming the landmark building into 181 flats.

Chief executive Robbie Hubball told the City Centre Living event at the Molineux that phase one and two of the project involving 90 to 100 apartments done by April or May.

"We have recently partnered with Sky to offer Sky Glass TV, he told delegates.

"It is a really exciting project. I'm super proud to be part of delivering a scheme such as Sunbeam,"

Paragon acquired the project out of administration and had faced an "uphill battle" to get the scheme off the floor.

It had worked hard with the city council to make it a project to be proud of because it was such a historically important building locally

The locally listed factory at Paul Street was originally used for making bikes and later motorcycles and cars.

It stood empty for nearly a quarter of a century before being bought for residential development.