Historic Grade II listed pub which appeared in Line of Duty to get £275,000 refurb

The £275,000 investment will transform The Queens Arms on Newhall Street into a venue specialising in craft beer.

Built in the 1870s, The Queens Arms, on the edge of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, is known for its distinctive decorative exterior and art nouveau-style tiled signage.

Its other more recent claim to fame is appearing in the television drama Line of Duty.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and will see Birmingham resident Oral Anderson take the helm as the new licensee.

Work starts on January 22 and the pub will reopen in mid-March, creating 15 new jobs.

The works will carefully restore the exterior of The Queens Arms, cleaning the faience and coloured tiling.

Following listed building consent, the woodwork will be repainted a dark heritage grey to enhance the pub’s period details.

A sheltered rear courtyard will get a makeover, too, with festoon lighting, an eye-catching mural and new furniture for 37 people.