Dealership celebrates five years at showroom home

Now the UK’s largest dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld will mark its first five years of success at its home in Cresswell Park, in Valley Drive, with a five-day celebration running from February 14 to 18.

As well as showcasing the latest 2024 models, the event will feature visits by experts from five leading, high quality brands, giving Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld customers the chance to speak directly to top leisure vehicle manufacturers.

Representatives from HYMER and Carado will be along on Wednesday, followed by Dethleffs and Niesmann+Bischoff on Thursday and Laika on Friday.

Customers will also be able to take test drives on all chassis brands including Iveco, Mercedes, Fiat and Ford.

With more than 40 years of heritage Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld has unrivalled expertise to help people find their dream motorhome.

Sales director Nick Barker said the team was looking forward to welcoming visitors to celebrate five years at their Stafford home.

He said: “We cannot wait to see customers join us for our five day celebration, marking five years of success at our Stafford sales centre.

“As a family-run business, our dedicated, knowledgeable and enthusiastic team have built a strong reputation for helping customers find the perfect travelling companion for them and their families.

“With a heritage of delivering high quality customer service, our industry insight and experience provides our clients with more value and more adventures.

“We are offering a case of champagne for all stock vehicle buyers, redeemable on the handover date, as well as providing a selection of exclusive fifth anniversary prizes to be given away, so we look forward to welcoming visitors over the five days.

“If you are looking to set off on a lifetime of adventures with one of the world’s finest leisure vehicles, we look forward to seeing you join us from February 14 to February 18.”

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld opened the doors on its environmentally-friendly, purpose-built sales centre in 2019, having relocated from its former premises in Telford.

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

Travelworld became an Erwin Hymer Group trading partner in 2013 and announced exclusivity with the group’s brands in 2015. The dealership has exclusively sold premium German vehicles from the group’s leading manufacturers, Carado, Dethleffs, HYMER and Niesmann+Bischoff ever since, along with the Italian Laika brand.