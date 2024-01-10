Estate agents groups merger is agreed

The all-share merger will create a leading property franchise business.

The combined group will benefit from increased scale with more than 930 property franchise locations, managing approximately 152,000 tenanted properties across the UK and will be expected to sell more than 28,000 properties annually.

For the 2022 financial year, TPFG and Belvoir together generated more than £60 million in combined revenue.

The combined group would have a market capitalisation of approximately £214.4m.

Thee are Belvoir branches in Cannock, Dudley, Lichfield, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Stone, Telford, Walsall, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton.

Upon completion of the merger, Belvoir shareholders will hold approximately 48.25 per cent and TPFG dhareholders will hold 51.75 per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital of TPFG.

It is intended that the merger will be implemented by means of a cCourt-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

The merger is currently expected to become effective during the first quarter of 2024.

Paul Latham, non-executive chairman of TPFG, said: "I am delighted to confirm that we have reached an agreement with the Belvoir board and major Belvoir shareholders on the merger with Belvoir. We believe that the merger represents a compelling opportunity for all shareholders.

"Belvoir brings further breadth through its nationwide network and a financial services business which will be complementary to our current offering. The merger will enable us to continue to grow in the sector and, ultimately, deliver greater value to shareholders of the combined group."

Jon Di-Stefano, non-executive chairman of Belvoir, added: "The merger of Belvoir and TPFG combines two businesses with much in common, each supporting a network of entrepreneurial franchises, and will create one of the UK's largest multi-brand lettings and estate agency groups combined with a growing financial services business. With their complementary geographic footprints providing both scale and diversification across a variety of high street and hybrid brands combined with high levels of recurring revenue, we feel sure that the combined group will provide a robust platform from which to grow."