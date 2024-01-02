Black Country cafe that has been part of community for more than 40 years goes up for sale

The Taypot in Halesowen Road, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, has been put on the market by Bolton-based business brokers Hilton Smythe with an asking price of £24,995.

The listing says the business was originally established over 40 years ago and has come to the open market due to health issues and family commitments.

The traditional cafe allows customers to either eat in, takeaway or make an online order or via phone.

Photo: Hilton Smythe, Bolton

Inside it has four tables, a serving counter, cold counter and display fridge, while the kitchen area has a double range oven, double deep fat fryer, microwave, dishwasher and toasters.

According to Hilton Smythe, it is a "real opportunity to increase turnover and profits significantly" and has a "prime trading position with loads of footfall and passing trade".