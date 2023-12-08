Homeserve boiler installation firm to close with 130 jobs at risk
A boiler installation firm that was owned by Walsall-based Homeserve is closing, putting more than 130 workers in danger of redundancy.
By John Corser
Published
Last updated
HomeServe has said that HomeServe Installations in Leeds had been loss-making for several years.
The firm, which also providers home emergency cover for electrical, plumbing, boiler and drainage repairs, said the rest of its business was not affected by the decision.
The company said it was working with its employees and would provide them with every support.
It said that despite the significant efforts of the team, the scale required to deliver sustainable growth and profitability had not been achieved.