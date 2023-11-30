Ladder for Staffordshire: Ladder joins ambassador group

The council established a business partnership in 2021 with the purpose of bringing together businesses and partners to develop stronger, trusting relationships. The council set five pledges which includes bringing together businesses and education to inspire young people and promote career opportunities and to provide a platform to promote the diverse range of businesses in South Staffordshire.

It has now launched a Business Ambassadors Group. The partnership ambassadors are a group of six private sector business leads who have committed to supporting the council and partners to steer the direction of the Business Partnership. They are supported by representatives from the education and skills sector.

Following the initial meetings of the ambassadors, the group focused on establishing the priorities for the group, the overwhelming response has been to strengthen the connection between education and business and support the wider community in developing skills and employment opportunities.