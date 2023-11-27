A Christmas miracle! Joy as hated parking meter removed from community pub's car park

The mechanical Scrooge at The Firs in Castlecroft saw customers turn away from the Wolverhampton pub in droves.

First installed in February the meter was meant to give drivers the first 20 minutes free but due to a glitch in the machine's mainframe everyone was fined.

Even drivers who had used the car park to reverse in and out of were sent demands for £60 and then escalating nasty letters wanting £100 and threats of court action. Diners who took their time over their dinner even discovered red letters on their doormats.

Marston's, the pub's owners, defended parking firm Parkier Park and told everyone who had been fined it would be cancelled. However, many are still fighting the parking company.

Last week member of the band Black Sheep, who performed at The Firs, was fined and then after being promised it would be cancelled was hounded by the parking company.

The pub's car park charges also caused discord in the community with local shops losing trade as their customers were fined for using a car park they had been using for years.

Marston's promised residents Premier Park would give them a 20-minute grace period when it introduced parking charges in February, but due to a glitch with the number plate recognition technology, drivers began getting fines and threats through the post.

The pub car park was deserted in April as people stayed away

Last night, on the pub's Facebook page, a message was written, in the colours of Santa, white words on a red background, giving the news which will put a smile on everyone's face.

The post said: "Good news, bye bye parking meter! the car park at The Firs is now free for our customers."

Within an hour the post had been shared over 30 times, and garnered hundreds of likes on community Facebook pages. Previous customers promised in the comments to return to the pub.

When the Express & Star phoned The Firs, staff member Lauren was overjoyed the parking meter has gone.

She said: "I was so happy to come into work and see the parking meter was gone. It went earlier in the week. People are coming back in already."

Tettenhall and Wightwick Councillor Ellis Turrell lobbied Marston's about the parking meter which had caused so much anger.

Responding to the news, he said: "A victory for the local community! Well done all involved."

However, those who are still fighting parking tickets complained their subsequent legal battles meant their meals left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Mick Back commented on Facebook: "Do hope they have sorted out my parking fine. £100 or if paid in 21 days £60. Its unbelievable. The amount of money I spent in there on a birthday."

Independent Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert also welcomed the move, she said: "More like it. Hope most places will follow suit to encourage many more people going out!"

However, Conservative Councillor Turrell publicly rebuked her on Finchfield Merry Hill Penn Castlecroft Community Group.

He said: "You are not a councillor for this area and have not been involved in the campaign. Please stick to the issues in your ward Penn."