Stafford site given 'new lease of life' says homes provider

Potential buyers can now visit and reserve properties at Ashberry Homes’ Victoria Place scheme off Ranshaw Drive.

Two showhomes are also due to launch on December 2.

The development will comprise 143 new homes, including a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses, alongside public open space and children’s play areas.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Ashberry Homes, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in Victoria Place since we announced plans to build here, because people in the area remember it as the former factory site in its General Electric days.

“But the site has a new lease of life now, as it is being transformed into a neighbourhood of high-quality, energy-efficient homes that people will enjoy living in.

“These homes will meet a local need for quality housing within a well-planned development. With work progressing well, we anticipate the first homes will be ready for their new owners to move into in Spring 2024.”

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is providing 121 homes for private sale at Victoria Place alongside 22 affordable properties, which will be available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The scheme is part of a wider project to regenerate the 30-acre site. The General Electric factory and its associated buildings were demolished and the site was cleared in 2021.

Detailed planning permission for the scheme was issued by Stafford Borough Council earlier this year. The other homes on the wider site are to be built by Bellway, and that development – called Victoria Gate – was launched in September.

The first homes to be released for sale at Victoria Place include a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes.