The Swan Inn Hotel in Gospel End Street, Sedgley, is expected to open before Christmas.

In readiness for its grand opening, the Tipton-based company is looking for experienced bar staff.

Anyone interested in working there can call 0121 520 8899 to discuss opportunities.

The Red Pub Company, which also owns The Jolly Crispin in nearby Upper Gornal, is aiming for an early December reopening.

Refurbishment work is currently being carried out on the ground floor.

The Swan Inn, a Grade II listed pub, shut in February.

Speaking in August, director Paul Jones said work would include a refurbishment of the ground floor, which would be refocused as a real ale pub with six handpulls and more craft beers.

The nine rooms upstairs will be used for a separate Airbnb business.

Mr Jones said the pub would open before that started operation.

"The aim is to open before Christmas. There is a lot of work to be done," he added.

He stressed that the plan was to make the Swan a community asset. The beer garden would also be improved and he was exploring putting electric vehicle charging points in the car park.