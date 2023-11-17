New Burger King plans for Stafford

The town already has branches of KFC and McDonalds, but Burger King fans have to travel to Rugeley, Cannock or the Stafford North service station on the M6 for their nearest branch.

Plans have now come forward to change the use of a unit at The Hough Retail Park in Lichfield Road into a restaurant and drive thru. The building was previously a branch of Frank and Benny’s before planning permission was granted to convert it into a car showroom in 2018.

A planning statement submitted to Stafford Borough Council said: “This application proposes the conversion of this car sales facility to a restaurant with drive thru lane to support its occupation by Burger King. The works will secure a long term, suitable tenant for this building, which in turn will generate a range of employment opportunities, alongside an enhanced and complimentary food and drink offering within this predominantly commercial setting.

“The works have been designed to respect the attractive characteristics of this heritage building with very limited intervention to its external façades to accommodate a collection window. Furthermore, the wider works have also be designed to respect its setting and the setting of the Forebridge Conservation Area, which will both be preserved.”