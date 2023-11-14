Howdens signs up for LCP’s Chase Trade Park

National commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core, which is behind the new 10-unit, 51,000 sq ft site, said Howdens has signed a 15-year lease for units A1-A3, totalling 8,627 sq ft.

Nick Bryson, director (industrial) at Kingswinford-based LCP, said work was progressing well on the former derelict three-acre site, which is located adjacent to Multipark Burntwood Zone 3, which it owns and manages, with completion expected next spring.

“We’re pleased to confirm that Howdens has agreed to open a new depot at Chase Trade Park, adding to its 800-plus units across the country,” he said.

“When we committed to developing the site, we did so knowing there was demand from businesses for units of this size and with almost half the units already taken, months before the trade park is completed, is testament to that.

“Not only is Chase Trade Park revitalising a derelict piece of land, it is also helping to attract nationally known names and, importantly, jobs to the area. We are in discussions with a number of companies for other units, with advanced talks for block C, and hope to be able to announce further new tenants in the coming weeks.”

Block D, which comprises 16,400 sq ft, is being negotiated with an international manufacturing company, while six units in block B and block C remain available. These total 26,695 sq ft, with areas from 2,900 sq ft to 6,400 sq ft, and are suitable for B2 (general industrial), B8 (warehousing) or E(a) (display or sale of retail goods) use, with a focus on trade counter and heavily customer focused businesses.