High food hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the Black Country

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

There are four and five star ratings all around for restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and takeaways across the region.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Subway, at Colliery Service Station, Hamstead Road, Great Barr; rated on September 29.

• Rated 5: Beez Kneez Cafe at 3 Church Street, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: German Donor Kebab at 63 - 64 Queen Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Oro at 312 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Hawa Spice at 61-63 High Street, Cheslyn Hay, South Staffordshire; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Archies Attic at 15 Bridgnorth Road, Enville, South Staffordshire; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Halfpenny Green Wine Estate at Halfpenny Green, Bobbington, South Staffordshire; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Farmer And Friends at Bridgnorth Road, Shipley, South Staffordshire; rated on September 29

• Rated 4: Shivay Indian Sweets & Tandoori Restaurant at 71 Great Bridge, Tipton; rated on September 12

• Rated 4: Panini Supreme at Unit 1, 26a Snow Hill, Wolverhampton; rated on September 1

• Rated 4: Balti Hut at 135 Common Road, Wombourne, South Staffordshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 4: Tiffu's, at 2-3 High Street, Wombourne, South Staffordshire; rated on September 13,

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: White Harte at 111 High Street, Kinver, South Staffordshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Anchor Inn at Brewood Road, Cross Green, South Staffordshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Waggon And Horses at Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne, South Staffordshire; rated on September 26

• Rated 4: Cagneys Bar & Grill Ltd at Rydding Lane, West Bromwich; rated on September 12

• Rated 4: Black Horse Inn at Illey Lane, Halesowen; rated on September 6

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Syd's Fish, Chips And Grill House at 30 Anders Square, Perton, Wolverhampton; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Issha's Fish And Chips at Warwick Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton; rated on September 11

• Rated 4: The Village Chippy, at 37 Rowley Village, Rowley Regis; rated on September 7.

• Rated 4: Desi Sweets at 87 Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton; rated on September 6