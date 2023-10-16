Chicken wing chain Wingstop opens new site with another on way to Black Country

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee of Wingstop UK, said; "We are also excited to announce today that we will be opening a further site at Merry Hill."
To celebrate today’s opening, the first 100 customers in store receive free wings.
The Birmingham New Street location will be the second dine-in site in the city, alongside Wingstop Birmingham Bullring.
The brand also has a delivery unit in the city for customers.
Birmingham New Street will sell the signature wings as well as tenders, burgers and sides cooked to order.
Mr Grogan added: “We feel right at home in Birmingham, having already received huge support for the brand.
Wingstop UK now has 37 sites across the country and is aiming to have 40 by the end of the year.