Chicken wing chain Wingstop opens new site with another on way to Black Country

The co-founders of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee of Wingstop UK. Tom Grogran, left, is from Birmingham.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee of Wingstop UK, said; "We are also excited to announce today that we will be opening a further site at Merry Hill."

To celebrate today’s opening, the first 100 customers in store receive free wings.

The Birmingham New Street location will be the second dine-in site in the city, alongside Wingstop Birmingham Bullring.

The brand also has a delivery unit in the city for customers.

Birmingham New Street will sell the signature wings as well as tenders, burgers and sides cooked to order.

Mr Grogan added: “We feel right at home in Birmingham, having already received huge support for the brand.