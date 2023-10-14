'For the first two days I just cried' - Town centre road closure causes concerns for businesses

The Doxey Road closure

A section of Doxey Road at Broad Eye has been closed and Chell Road is currently only open to one-way traffic while highways improvements are carried out.

Businesses near the Broad Eye Windmill remain open. But there are concerns that the closure of Doxey Road is putting off potential customers as well as food delivery services.

Kully Kaur, who has won awards for her business and runs Windmill Fish Bar, said the closure has been “emotionally upsetting”. “I’ve been back here for five years and I’ve improved this shop – if somebody is homeless and needs a meal then we support them”, she said.

“I only found out about the closure when they put the sign up saying the road was closed for nine months. I didn’t have a letter.

“It is mental torture. For the first two days I just cried, then anxiety kicked in.

“I’m getting no passing trade – on one Saturday lunchtime I had not a single customer and one day I took £3.60 all lunchtime for six hours’ work. That doesn’t cover my gas.”

Ian Kettlewell has been running the neighbouring Windmill Antiques shop, which has appeared on TV’s Antiques Road Trip, for 32 years. He has also seen a drop in passing trade, but his regular customers are continuing to support him.

He said: “Our councillor Tony Pearce has been very good too. But my biggest bugbear is we will get no compensation.”

Borough Councillor Pearce, who represents Doxey and Castletown, has called for Doxey Road to remain open to one-way traffic. He said: “Although they have got one-way traffic on Chell Road they completely closed Doxey Road at the Broad Eye roundabout and nothing can get through.

“It would be perfectly feasible to close it down one side and have access for their site traffoc but they have closed it off completely. I got county councillor Gillian Pardesi to write to them – they replied that if it was open it would slow down the traffic.

“It’s a concern for a lot of people. It’s affecting the chip shop, the restaurants and the antiques shop and everyone’s having a hard time.

Windmill Fish Bar

“Then there is the issue of emergency vehicle access. We have had the fire department round there on a regular basis (to respond to fires in Castletown during the summer); while they can go round via the new road (Stafford Western Access Route) it’s going to take longer.

“If the road was opened up on one side it would reduce congestion and enable emergency vehicles to get through. I have had residents get in contact with me saying it’s causing a lot of aggravation as traffic is being diverted through Castletown, which is very narrow, and when I went to Doxey Parish Council they were up in arms about it.”

The closure has also affected other businesses in the town centre, Tim Sandy of restaurant French and Byrne said. “The incomprehensible decision to stop all traffic from circulating clockwise from Broad Eye has been a body blow to retailers in the town centre – all routes around Stafford are now gridlocked and shoppers are now avoiding the town centre”, he added.

Roadworks at Broadeye

“Stafford traders were hoping for a boost in the build-up to Christmas. However, now it is looking more like a bleak winter.

“The shameful thing is that this was all avoidable had the small 150-metre section of road between Broad Eye island onto the new bypass been kept open to clockwise traffic. It seems Staffordshire County Highways have no regard for the town or its citizens.”

Signs have been placed at the road closure to remind people the businesses at Broad Eye remain open – and there is also access to the layby next to the fish bar and windmill for customer parking. David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said: “Good roads are important for residents, motorists and of course the economy and it is important to invest in keeping them safe and well maintained.

“The works to Chell Road and Doxey Road are vital improvements for the county town that will not only prolong the life of the roads but will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians. The scheme is part of a wider £30 million investment we are making in our roads over the next two years.

“We do recognise that disruption is inevitable during major road improvements and crews work hard to minimise this and find the safest and most efficient way of getting them done. To make sure the work on Doxey Road can be carried out safely the road has had to be temporarily closed, however, crews continue to review this and do hope to get the work finished ahead of schedule.