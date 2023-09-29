Merry Hill fashion and beauty experience is back for autumn

The Edit is running at Merry Hill shopping centre

For one month, The Edit at Merry Hill is bringing together fashion, home, health, and beauty influences from over 40 of its strong range of brands and retailers.

The Edit officially opens on Saturday, September 30 in the central event space outside M&S and Mango, with a programme of events, activities and samplings over the following weeks.

The lifestyle pop-up space will see a fashion and home focused centrepiece,.

New this season is a free-to-book VIP shopping evening will take place on Thursday, October 5 between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Some of Merry Hill’s biggest brands will be offering a range of treats including free fizz, goody bags and up to 75 per cent off their store products.

The Edit will also feature unique retailer-led master class experiences for Merry Hill visitors, with a host of free to book events running on weekends from October 7 to 22.

All the information for the master classes and activities taking place at Merry Hill is available at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “After the brilliant response from our visitors at The Edit in spring we couldn’t wait to give autumn the same treatment, but even bigger and highlighting key tips, trends and help shoppers get a little more from their favourite brands. This time, alongside the popular fashion, health, and beauty masterclasses from some of our best brands, Merry Hill visitors can get their hands on a huge range of offers and free goodies at our one night only VIP shopping experience.

“With a blend of unique and inclusive free events including special retailer-led masterclasses, in-store events, VIP shopping experiences and autumn outfit inspiration, the perfect look is just waiting to be discovered whether it’s a key piece to unlock your autumn wardrobe or trying a brand-new trend.

“Housing more than 250 brands under one roof, and even more choice when it comes to eating, drinking and relaxing, this Autumn is the perfect time to plan a visit to Merry Hill.”