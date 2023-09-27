Aldi wants another site in Wolverhampton as work still to start on Sedgley store

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 02/05/2019..No video allowed on site. Pics of the new Wolverhampton Aldi opening, opposite the Royal Mail on Sun Street..

The German-owned supermarkets group already has sites in the city at Howard Street, Broad Gauge Way, Fighting Cocks, Mercury Drive and on the Bentley Bridge Shopping Park at Wednesfield.

Aldi has revealed the areas it wants to create new stores in the West Midlands as it invests £1.4 billion over the next two years.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months with a new generation of shoppers turning their back on traditional, full priced supermarkets.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK.

The areas in the West Midlands where it is currently looking for sites also include Birmingham and Coventry.

Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact info.nationalproperty@aldi.co.uk.

A former car park in Sedgley has been closed to make way for work to start on a new Aldi.

It had been announced that the new 20,000 sq ft supermarket off Bilston Street would open later this year.

Work has yet to start on the store which also takes in the former Gould’s Electrical site in Bilston Street.