Chambers call for clarity on HS2 northern leg

By John Corser

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce has called for immediate clarity and commitment from the Government over its plans for the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the HS2 rail project.

The northern leg of HS2 is planned to go through Staffordshire

It is warning that any decision to scrap the phase two section of the multi-billion-pound high speed line would be a “hammer blow” for the local economy and would “destroy” business confidence.

Staffordshire Chambers has joined concerned businesses and politicians who are opposed to the scrapping of the key phase of the project.

It is also writing to the Government asking for clarity and a firm commitment to build the Birmingham to Manchester leg, which would run through Staffordshire, then via Crewe.

Chambers policy adviser Declan Riddell said: “Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is calling for a clear Government commitment to build HS2 all the way from the buffers at London Euston, to the buffers at Manchester Piccadilly.

“HS2 is not just tracks and trains. Western Europe’s largest construction programme brings apprenticeship and training opportunities for the next generation of construction workers.

“Many Staffordshire businesses stand to benefit from the construction of HS2 through our region and any decision to cancel the leg of HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester will be a hammer blow for our local economy and will destroy business confidence.”



