West Midlands Wilko stores enter final days with more closure dates revealed

Dudley Wilko is set to close later this month

Halesowen and Kidderminster are among the stores set to close for good later this week, with the retailer's physical stores about to disappear from the British high street.

The hardware and furnishings retailer entered into administration last month, leading to the announcement that all of its 400 stores will close and cease trading by early October.

The retailer announced that it will commence its final phase of closures in early October, spelling the end for its remaining 111 stores.

However, Wilko will not disappear from the UK high street completely, after The Range agreed to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the store's goods in its own shops.

As part of the upcoming closures, Halesowen and Kidderminster stores will close on Tuesday, September 26, followed by Dudley's, which is set to close on Thursday, September 28.

Administrators PwC announced that Stourbridge's store will close on October 5, marking the end of the Black Country branches.

Wayne Siverns, a regular shopper at the Dudley Wilko branch, said: "It's a real shame, they are closing everywhere, it's a shop I usually use so it's really sad to see it go.

"I do think that the internet is one of the reasons that it's gone. You can get cheaper stuff pretty much straight away. I don't use the internet - but you know, how can they compete?"

Birmingham's Bullring and Selly Oak are also on the list of closures for the greater West Midlands, with the former set to close on Thursday, September 28, and Selly Oak on Thursday, October 5.