Chamber announces YMCA as charity of the year

It is part of the largest youth organisation in the world and works with children, young people and their families.

The aim is to create thriving communities through housing, childcare, health and wellbeing initiatives, training and education and support and advice.

The chamber will be fundraising for the charity at events throughout the next 12 months, including at its Business Awards.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said: “YMCA Black Country is an inspirational charity that does important work in our local community to support young people and help change lives.

“Through our fundraising we hope to raise awareness of the good cause and help extend its services in the community.

“We look forward to collaborating with the YMCA team and our member organisations to make a difference to people in need across our region.”

YMCA Black Country Group chief executive Steve Bavington said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as the Black Country Chamber’s charity of the year.

“All money raised will go towards supporting young people across the Black Country who need our help.

“We are very excited about our partnership with the chamber and the possibilities for both of our organisations and businesses in the region.”

In 2023-2024 the chamber raised £4,051 for its charity of the year, Black Country Mental Health.