Business events sector in West Midlands bounces back

Blur Fans queing ahead of the band's sell-out show at the newly reopened The Halls Wolverhampton

In its latest report for the West Midlands Growth Company, data compiled by RJS Associates shows that the region’s business events performance in 2022 – which includes meetings, conferences and events held in the region – was at 78 per cent of 2019 levels.

This demonstrates a significant recovery when comparing data to the national average of 73 per cent.

Last year, the West Midlands hosted 8.3 million local, national and international delegates (82 per cent of 2019 levels) – equating to 11.6m delegate days – at 81,700 business events. The business events sector in the region generated £1.9billion of direct spend, supporting 43,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The world meets in the West Midlands. Our business events sector has long been a feather in the region’s cap, thanks to unparalleled connectivity, an outstanding variety of venues, and the warmth, authenticity and expertise of our staff and ambassadors.

“We are encouraged that this latest events data shows that the West Midlands is resiliently spearheading the sector’s reemergence after a period of great difficulty during the pandemic.

“We are determined to use the positive energy from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, coupled with exciting new developments, to ensure that organisers continue to pick the West Midlands, as our events sector completes its recovery.”

With a full calendar of events now back at major West Midlands venues including the National Exhibition Centre it is expected that the region’s business events sector will return to normal during the 2023-2024 financial year.

Ian Taylor, managing director for conventions and exhibitions at the NEC Group, said: “The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sector is an integral part of our business across NEC Group venues including the NEC, ICC and Vox Conference Venue.

“We’ve seen a strong appetite for events of this kind in the past year, with the ICC having hosted more than 400 in the last 12 months, welcoming over 350,000 visitors from around the globe to the West Midlands.

“As the leading venue operator in the West Midlands, we believe it’s important for the region to continually invest in its facilities to make sure it remains the destination of choice when it comes to hosting business tourism events.”

New openings and redevelopments across the West Midlands’ events and exhibitions sector during the past 12 months include the multi-million-pound refurbishment of The Halls in Wolverhampton, which opened in May.

Work is also being carried out on a new £6m entertainment and events Box Space in the west of Wolverhampton city centre.

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive at the City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Thanks to major investment in a new city Interchange, Wolverhampton has excellent transport links to an array of conference, exhibition and event venues.

“The city has staged several landmark events over the last 18 months including the start and finish of the Commonwealth Games road cycling time trials, the prestigious British Art Show 9 at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and University of Wolverhampton, and the reopening of the iconic entertainment venue The Halls Wolverhampton.

“With our focus very much set on the future and working closely with partners, the council has a plan that not only involves Wolverhampton hosting major national and international events, exhibitions and conferences to boost the regional economy - but being able to do so with an improved infrastructure of facilities, including more venues and hotels.”