Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

This could be the Bullring of the future

Premium
By John CorserBirminghamBusinessPublished: Comments

To celebrate Bullring’s 20th birthday, eight West Midlands artists have created their Bullring and Grand Central of the future, visually bringing to life how the iconic destination may look in two decades’ time.

Jim Howells, a BATFA-winning graphic artist and animator with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, named his piece ‘Plaza 3023’. Howells was inspired by Retrofuturism, taking design cues from brutalist architecture and retro science fiction magazines of the 1960s and 1970s, and marrying them with retail architecture from the 2000s. ‘Plaza 3023’ uses a prismatic colour palette to reflect Birmingham's wide gamut of culture and history.
Jim Howells, a BATFA-winning graphic artist and animator with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, named his piece ‘Plaza 3023’. Howells was inspired by Retrofuturism, taking design cues from brutalist architecture and retro science fiction magazines of the 1960s and 1970s, and marrying them with retail architecture from the 2000s. ‘Plaza 3023’ uses a prismatic colour palette to reflect Birmingham's wide gamut of culture and history.

Bullring and Grand Central collaborated with Birmingham Design Festival to tap into the minds of the region’s best creatives including animators, architects and illustrators to design striking pieces of digital art.

Business
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News