This could be the Bullring of the future

Bullring and Grand Central collaborated with Birmingham Design Festival to tap into the minds of the region’s best creatives including animators, architects and illustrators to design striking pieces of digital art.
To celebrate Bullring’s 20th birthday, eight West Midlands artists have created their Bullring and Grand Central of the future, visually bringing to life how the iconic destination may look in two decades’ time.
