Aptus celebrates five years of depot

The Burntwood depot

Since its inception Aptus’ Midlands team has secured more than 250 contracts worth more than £50 million in value, including the award of 87 lighting projects.

During that time the site has also gone from having one team to a 40-strong workforce, and counts Taylor Wimpey, David Wilson Homes and Bellway among its roster of over 80 clients.

Another reflection of the site’s success can be seen in the number of plots they’ve secured too – more than 15,000.

The Midlands arm of Aptus was also trusted to novate all of Western Power Distribution’s existing schemes when they exited the market.

This was based on the recommendation of the adopting network providers to Western Power Distribution, highlighting Aptus’ standing and reputation in the Midlands.

The team at Burntwood is led by Midlands general manager Jon Patrick.

He reflected on the depot’s first five years and spoken about plans for the future: “I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made at Burntwood. A lot has changed since I took on the role in 2018 with one team and project manager working under my direction.

“To have secured over 250 contracts and worked with more than 80 clients is a real testament to the team. We never rest on our laurels at Aptus though and are determined to keep growing the Midlands arm of the business. Here’s to the next five years.”