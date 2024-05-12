Express & Star
Pork producer's third notice over appointing administrators

A Black Country pork producer and wholesaler has taken further action to stave off creditor action.

By John Corser
Published

A third notice of intention to appoint administrators has been filed by law firm Addleshaw Goddard for F A Gill in Parkfields, Wolverhampton.

It follows two NOIs posted in April.

The latest NOI will protect the company from action for 10 days while it tries to find a way forward.

F A Gill has not commented on the action it has taken so far.

The 86-year-old former family company trades as Gills and is famous for its sausages.

It has its factory and head office at Parkfields.

A year ago it was bought by HLD Electric, which moved the registered office for the business to Winfield, Leicester.

