Heartbreak for owner of village pub as rising costs make trading 'impossible'

The Bell and Cross, Clent

The Bell and Cross on Bromsgrove Road at Holy Cross Green, near Clent, a few miles south of Stourbridge, shut on Thursday.

Owner Joe Tansley said on Facebook: "It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that today I am announcing the immediate closure of The Bell and Cross at Clent. Rising food costs, utilities, inflation and large debt from Covid have tragically made continuing to trade impossible.

"Over the coming days I will be calling round all customers to let them know we are permanently closed. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single member of my team who have been truly incredible over the past five odd years. It would be impossible to individually name you all, but I’d like to think you know who you are. I’m absolutely heartbroken things have ended this way.

"To all our lovely customers I want to say a big thank you. Your support, kindness and humour over the years has kept us going inside our little pub."

The pub was once run by Roger Narbett who was the official chef to the England football team.

Many customers have posted their sadness at the closure.

The quality of the pub's Sunday lunches was praised along with the standard of service.

Angie Cotton wrote: "You were there for us during lockdown and beyond and have always been our go to place for a great meal. You provided a fabulous 60th birthday surprise meal and cake for me during lockdown and it made my birthday extra special as I couldn't celebrate any other way."